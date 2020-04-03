BP cuts U.S. refining rates 10%-15% on weak demand

BP has reduced rates at its three U.S. refineries by 10%-15% due to lower demand for products, Bloomberg reports.

The rate cut is being imposed at the 430K bbl/day Whiting refinery in Indiana, the 242K bbl/day Cherry Point refinery in Washington, and the 155K bbl/day plant in Toledo, Ohio.

BP joins other U.S. refiners including Valero, Marathon, PBF and Phillips 66 in cutting rates, as the spreading coronavirus causes demand for gasoline and jet fuel to plunge.

U.S. gasoline implied demand fell last week to the lowest since January 1994, and jet fuel production was the lowest since 1991.