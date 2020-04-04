U.K. lockdown likely to extend beyond May

U.K. lockdown is likely to extend beyond May, warning that the spread of coronavirus must first slow and intense testing is introduced.

“We want to move to a situation where at least by the end of May we’re able to substitute some less intensive measures, more based on technology and testing, for the complete lockdown we have now,” Neil Ferguson, a leading professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told BBC Radio.

The UK went into a complete shutdown on March 21 after the government called on bars, pubs, cinemas, theatres and all other social venues to close their doors indefinitely to the public in response to the rapidly-spreading novel coronavirus pandemic.

Almost one million people have applied for welfare benefits in just two weeks in Britain, signaling a depressed economy that could be worse than the slump in the 1930s.

Health minister Matt Hancock has set a goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month, a tenfold increase from the number of tests conducted today.

U.K. has reported total cases of 38,168 and 3605 deaths.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR

Source