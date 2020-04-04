OPEC+ likely to postpone emergency virtual meeting

OPEC and its allies will not hold their scheduled emergency virtual meeting on Monday to allow more time for negotiations among oil producers on crude supply cuts, reports Reuters.

The news of the emergency meet led to 13.6% gain in Crude futures (CL1:COM) closing at $28.75 yesterday.

In related news, UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co said it is committed to reach its targets in production capacity growth to ensure a stable and reliable supply of energy products to its global customers. "We will continue to invest responsibly and smartly through the downturn," said CEO Sultan Al-Jaber.