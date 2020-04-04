Amazon advances pandemic response

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been talking to the CEOs of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) as it investigates how to screen its warehouse staff for COIVD-19, according to internal notes seen by Reuters.

Abbott Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc have indicated an interest in working with Amazon, but the U.S. government is taking up all of their testing capacity at the present time.

Amazon is introducing face masks and temperature checks for workers at all its U.S. and European warehouses next week.