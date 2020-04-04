Zoom explains calls going through China

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) says it "mistakenly" allowed two of its Chinese data centers to accept calls as a backup in the event of network congestion during the company's efforts to ramp up server capacity.

Zoom notes it fixed the flaw and calls were routed to China in only extremely limited circumstances.

The company is facing some criticism for allowing its servers in Beijing to access to meeting encryption keys, as well as some Congressional scrutiny over privacy issues in general.

Shares of ZM are up 80% over the last eight weeks.