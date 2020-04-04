It's ugly in advertising - Barron's

Advertising is drying up everywhere you look due to the pandemic, warns Barron's in a brutal assessment of the industry.

Basic cable: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are looking less attractive as cord-cutting accelerates during the pandemic.

Digital beasts: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have issued warnings that they will take a hit from the downturn, while Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) seems likely to also feel a pinch. Higher traffic isn't enough to offset lower ad spending amid a downturn in the economy.

Newspapers: Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), Meredith (NYSE:MDP) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI) have already sold off as the industry continues to cut to the bone. Finding upside potential will be hard until consumer discretionary spending is on the mend.

TV and radio: iHeart Media (NASDAQ:IHRT) is hurting from the lack of commuters, while Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) lost its valuable sports programming for the near term.

Billboards: Low traffic = low billboard views. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is off 77% and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is down 65% after going into crisis mode.

Media giants: Diversified power players Comcast (NYSE:CMSA), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) have held up decently in the media sell-off, although they are all missing out on the sports revenue generated from major events.