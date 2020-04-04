President Trump pledges support for oil industry amid COVID-19

During a meeting yesterday at the White House with nine oil industry honchos, President Trump promised that the government would help revive the embattled sector in light of the COVID-19-stoked pressure on prices, down 50% since the start of the pandemic, although he said the companies did not ask for a bailout.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are urging the U.S. to coordinate production cuts aimed at stabilizing prices but many large U.S. producers, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), oppose any intervention. Smaller shale drillers, though, want the feds to intervene aggressively, including Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).

The president said that he is not considering tariffs on Saudi oil at this time.

On another note, Mr. Trump nominated White House lawyer Brian Miller as special inspector general for pandemic recovery where he will oversee how the $500M earmarked for business loans is spent.

Selected tickers: USO, OIL, BP, XLE, COP, OXY, APA, MRO, DVN, EOG

