Portland mayor calling for apartment rent dismissal

A letter signed earlier this week by the mayor of Portland and two city commissioners is demanding Oregon and U.S. officials waive rent payments for those affected by the pandemic panic (they're also calling for mortgage payments to be waived for homeowners).

Key here is that they're asking that rent payments not simply be deferred to a later date, but eliminated altogether.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown responds, noting an eviction moratorium is already in place, but the Portland government contends this isn't enough.

When one thinks West Coast apartments, Essex Property (NYSE:ESS) comes to mind, but all landlords at some level swim in the same pool.

