New York "not ready" for high point of COVID-19 pandemic - Gov. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning that the state is still not ready to handle the peak number COVID-19 cases, expected in the next seven days or so.

He says the total number of confirmed cases to date are 113,704 with 3,565 fatalities, although the number hospitalized patients has dropped to 1,095 from yesterday's 1,427. Overall, 15,905 patients have been hospitalized, including 4,126 in ICU units.

The state has almost 80K hospital beds but is short of masks and ventilators.

Selected tickers: THW, BME, GRX, IXJ, GDNA, KMED, XLV, APT, MMM, HON, LAKE