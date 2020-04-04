Military to supplement state medical workers in hot spots: coronavirus briefing

The federal government will be adding a tremendous amount of military staff to supplement state medical workers, such as doctors and nurses, with ~1K personnel are going to New York, President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The toughest weeks will "probably be this week and next week — There will be a lot of death," Trump said.

"We're working to make sure supplies are delivered when and where they need it," "We want distributions to be made on a fair basis," he said.

The administration is asking states for "actual usage" numbers. He said some states that don't have large outbreaks are asking for more supplies than they need.

On the ventilator situation, "FEMA continues to monitor data by the hour," he says.

Oregon will be ending 140 ventilators to New York.

Worldwide there are 1.18M confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63,902 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University; in the U.S. there are 300,915 confirmed cases and 8,162 deaths

Update at 4:43 PM: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has doneted new web portal to gather real-time data on how patients are responding to treatments.

Regarding, the paycheck protection program for small businesses, Trump said he'll ask Congress for more money if it's needed.

4:48 PM: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, emphasizes that even with the work being done for medical treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, physical separation "is our most important tool" in mitigating the spread of the virus.

5:50 PM: Trump said he's thinking about forming a second task force to look at re-opening the country. At this briefing, he's resumed his position that the U.S. "isn't built" to be shut down and he's hoping it re-opens soon. "We have to get this country open," he said.

"We're going to be back to health soon, in my opinion," he said.

4:54 PM: "We have no contingency plans" for the Republican Convention. It's still on for late August in Charlotte, NC.

4:55 PM: "I think we're going to need more money for small businesses," he said; more than 28K loans have been processed in the paycheck protection program of the CARES Act he said.

4:58 PM: It "would be great" if stadiums could be full by August, Trump said.

5:07 PM: Spain and Italy are starting to see the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths starting to drop, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator. She thinks the U.S. is about 12 days behind those two countries in the virus curve.

5:17 PM: "3M (NYSE:MMM) has not treated our country well," Trump said. "They'll have a price to pay."

5:20 PM: Trump expects Saudi Arabia and Russia will come to an agreement over oil production cuts. "They're destroying themselves if they don't.

5:22 PM: "I'm a big believer in our energy business and I'm going to protect them," he said. If that means putting tariffs on foreign oil, Trump said he'll do whatever it takes.

5:25 PM: "The job numbers are what they are," he said. "We knew the numbers were going to be massive because we told people not to go to work... But I know [the economy] will come back strong."

