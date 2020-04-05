Crude import tariffs and other oil news

"If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do something to protect our... tens of thousands of energy workers and our great companies that produce all these jobs, I'll do whatever I have to do," President Trump told a news briefing.

The move could hit other industries, however, with the API and AFPM telling Trump last week that tariffs would jeopardize the domestic refining business as some plants depend on crude from abroad.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. imported more 1M barrels per day of oil from Russia and Saudi Arabia combined in 2019.

In related news, Norway is considering cutting output - for the first time since 2002 - if there is a broad international agreement to curb supply. The nation is western Europe's biggest producer and meets about 2% of global oil demand.

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) will also delay the release of its closely-watched monthly oil-pricing list ((OSPs)) until later this week as the kingdom spars with Russia over a potential OPEC+ meeting.

