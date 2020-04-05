'I really messed up' on security - Zoom CEO

"If we mess up again, it's done," Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric Yuan said in an interview with WSJ. "I really messed up as CEO, and we need to win their trust back. This kind of thing shouldn't have happened."

He's referring to the practice of "Zoombombing" - where people gain unauthorized access to a meeting and share hate speech or pornographic images. User data has also been vulnerable to outsiders' exploitation.

"I feel an obligation to win the users' trust back," he added. "We need to slow down and think about privacy and security first. That's our new culture."

Among the privacy features Yuan now promises is an option for end-to-end encryption to safeguard conversations, though full-encryption won't be ready for a few months.