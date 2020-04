"As the situation in New York and New Jersey worsens, we are taking another major step to help keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak," United (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Greg Hart said in a company memo.

The carrier is cutting nearly 90% of its New York-area flying, going from 157 daily flights at Newark and LaGuardia to just 17.

The reductions are set to remain in place for at least three weeks and workers will continue to receive pay and benefits.