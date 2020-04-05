Trump pushes for end to sports hiatus

Speaking by telephone with league commissioners on Saturday, President Trump pushed for live sports to end their coronavirus hiatus "soon, very soon."

He wants to see fans back in the stadiums by August and September and for live sports to start without fans much sooner than that, according to a White House official.

A few of the commissioners suggested mid-to-late May as a starting point for live events without spectators.

