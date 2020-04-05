Canada won't retaliate against U.S. mask export ban

Canada said it will not retaliate against the blocking of N95 respirator exports after 3M (NYSE:MMM) revealed the Trump administration requested it stop selling masks to the country and Latin America.

"We are not looking at retaliatory measures or measures that are punitive," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced from Ottawa. "We know it is in both of our interests to work collaboratively and cooperatively to keep our citizens safe."

Senior Canadian officials previously suggested that the country wanted to resolve the matter but would take action if necessary to defend the national interest.