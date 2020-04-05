Malaria drugs in high demand amid COVID-19

States across the U.S. are instituting measures to prevent hoarding of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in an effort to maintain supply amid acute demand from pharmacies and COVID-19 patients.

At least 20 states have implemented emergency restrictions or guidelines aimed at easing pressure on availability for autoimmune patients. Some are limiting the size of prescriptions and/or asking pharmacists to ensure that patients have tested positive for the virus before filling scripts. Supplies of the drugs were already running low last month.

Neither medicine has been proven to work against COVID-19, but a number of studies are in process. Doctors are adding them to standard-of-care treatment and have seen, in certain cases, some effectiveness at shortening recovery time. Both work in the immune system by preventing flare-ups, a condition seen in some severely ill COVID-19 patients (cytokine storm).

Certain drug makers have donated millions of doses and others are ramping up production.

