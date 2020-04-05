The Bank of England won't resort to printing money to help fund government spending to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, the central bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, wrote in an op-ed piece in the Financial Times.

"Using monetary financing would damage credibility on controlling inflation," he wrote. "It would also ultimately result in an unsustainable central bank balance sheet and is incompatible with the pursuit of an inflation target by an independent central bank."

He said the creation of central bank reserves to purchase £200B of bonds aren't being created to pay the government's deficit, but are the "consequence of independent central bank policy actions to deliver monetary and financial stability.

