Some of the world's largest oil companies have raised more than $32B in recent weeks to ensure they have the cash to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus while preserving dividends, the Financial Times reports.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Total (NYSE:TOT), and BP (NYSE:BP) have sold debt to raise dollars or euros since mid-March.

They're also paring capex, reducing costs, pausing stock buybacks, and delaying project approvals.

Besides the bond sales, Shell and BP have also obtained new multibillion-dollar credit facilities.

Worldwide consumption of oil has plummeted due as travel bans and lockdowns are imposed in many countries to slow the spread of COVID-19; at the same time, Saudi Arabia and Russia are engaged in a price war and threatening increasing production.