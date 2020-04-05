General Motors (NYSE:GM) is urging its 600 suppliers to help make medical masks by offering to share its manufacturing plans for producing personal protective equipment, CNBC reports, citing a memo from Shilpan Amin, its vice president of global purchasing and supply chain.

"By making available GM’s production processes to our global supply base, we hope to facilitate other companies’ efforts to bring more materials, more equipment and ultimately more facemasks to the community," he wrote.

On Monday, GM is expected to start production of Level 1 face masks at a previously shuttered parts plant in suburban Detroit; it's expected to have 20K masks ready to deliver by Wednesday.