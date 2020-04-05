COVID-19 shuts in at least 25% of U.S economy, WSJ estimates

A Wall Street Journal study estimates that at least 25% of the U.S economy is offline as the COVID-19 pandemic has led states and cities to issue stay-at-home orders.

8 in 10 U.S. counties — accounting for almost 96% of national output — are under lockdown orders, according to Moody's.

That's resulted in U.S. daily production falling ~29% vs. the first week of March, right before the closures began, according to WSJ's analysis.

Moody's chief economist, Mark Zandi, expects many counties to reopen before the summer and projects a 30% annualized decline in Q2 GDP.

The analysis, though, is only estimating lost production due to the sudden closure of businesses to date; it's not projecting how much output will be affected by lower demand as unemployment rises and household wealth and business spending decline.