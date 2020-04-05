FEMA sending 1,700 ventilators to hot spots: coronavirus briefing

FEMA will be sending 500 additional ventilators to New Jersey, 200 to Louisiana, 300 to Michigan, 600 to Illinois and 100 to Massachusetts, President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The state of Washington has returned 400 ventilators.

It will also be setting up a federal medical station in Washington, DC, to help the city deal with the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The U.S. has purchased "a lot of hydroxychloroquine," he said. "We have purchased and stockpiled 29M pills."

Worldwide, there are 1.27M confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69,309 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University; in the U.S., there are 335,524 confirmed cases and 9,562 deaths.

