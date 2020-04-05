Futures bounce as White House sees signs of COVID-19 cases stabilizing

Nasdaq futures jump 3.6% a fter President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said the coronavirus task force sees signs of virus cases "stabilizing."

S&P 500 futures gains 2.9% , and Dow futures advances 2.8% .

On March 31, Trump warned of a "very painful two weeks", with White House official projecting 100K-240K deaths in the U.S. from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scientists on the task force, though, say that it's crucial that social distancing continue.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there's about a two-week lag between the apex of COVID-19 infections and the peak of the number of deaths.