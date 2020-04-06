Coronavirus numbers offer hope of rate peak

Europe's four worst-hit countries have reported declines in the pace of coronavirus deaths: Italy posted its lowest daily number in two-and-a-half weeks, Spain's toll fell for a third straight day, while fatalities dropped in the U.K. and France.

In the U.S., New York reported its first decline in daily deaths, though Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was too early to tell if it's a plateau or just a blip.

"Case growth deceleration in that group can help put further downward pressure on implied equity volatility and blunt the nature of a retest of the March equity price low," according to JPMorgan. "We suspected that markets could anchor to those statistics given the enormous uncertainties associated with a pandemic. So far, that has proved to be the case."