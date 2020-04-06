"I'm not sure that in 2020 any car company can make an accurate budget today," Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) CEO Makoto Uchida said in an interview. "Simply put, we need to watch our cash management."

"The situation is quite clear: We're not getting any revenues because we're not selling anything," added Renault's (OTCPK:RNLSY) Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.

Case in point: As the coronavirus outbreak took its toll and with many retail outlets temporarily closed, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) sales plunged by 20.6% to 477,111 vehicles in Q1.