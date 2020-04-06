"I am beginning to get optimistic. Cases appear to be peaking in NY. Almost the entire country is in shutdown. Hydroxychloriquine and antibiotics appear to help. There is increasing evidence that the asymptomatic infection rate could be as much as 50X higher than expected," tweeted Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman.

"If this is true, the severity and death rate could be much lower than anticipated, and we could be closer to herd immunity than projected. Highly accurate antibody tests are scaling production and distribution which will definitively answer this question hopefully soon."

"Massive stimulus is being injected globally to backfill the economy and bridge us through the crisis. Most corporations, banks and consumers entered the crisis reasonably well capitalized. Rates are extremely low. There is no housing or commercial real estate overhang."

"While it is hard to be positive when we know that tens of thousands more will die and many more will get severely sick, I have no choice but to be more optimistic about the intermediate future based on the data and facts I have seen recently. I hope I am right."

"One of the biggest economic risks is rebooting small businesses once this is over. The Administration and the Congress appear committed to supporting small businesses. We will have to do more to solve this problem."