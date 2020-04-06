Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announces temporarily closure for some of its plants, with closures varying from one- to two-week in early April for five of its Americas region plants and three of its EMEA region plants.

All four APAC region plants are currently operating on normal schedules.

Expects to record restructuring charges of between $3.5M and $4.5M in 1Q20, and expects to recover these costs over the next 12 months.

Board to reduce their fees by 50%, executives have reduced their base salaries by 50% for April and May.

The company has announced a reduction of 200 people in the Americas region and corporate functions.

