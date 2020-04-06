Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) enters into a four-year collaboration with Second Genome aimed at identifying biomarkers associated with clinical response to up to five of Gilead's pipeline candidates in inflammation, fibrosis and other diseases and to identify potential new targets and candidates for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Second Genome will leverage its proprietary Microbiome Analytics Platform to identify biomarkers and will combine additional discovery and development tools to to identify targets and candidates for IBD.

Under the terms of the agreement, Second Genome will receive $38M upfront, up to $300M in milestones for each of the five programs and success-based milestones for each validated biomarker. Gilead will have the option to in-license global rights for up to five programs for all diseases and all biomarkers.