Brian Sisko, CEO of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE), resigns after 14 years of service.

Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal, Chairman, to assume the position of Executive Chairman.

Appoints Eric C. Salzman to the newly created role of Chief Restructuring Officer.

Non-cash impairment charges to carrying values of several digital media and other interests of $5-12M during 1Q20.

Expects follow-on funding requirements for FY20 to exceed it at the higher-end of prior estimate of $5-10M.

Sees FY20 corporate expenses to be lower than prior guidance of $6.4-6.8M.

Source: Press Release