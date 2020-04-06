Wedbush boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from Neutral to Outperform, calling the company "relatively resilient to coronavirus pressures."

Analyst Ygal Arounian writes that the valuation after the recent pullback is "a strong relative entry point" with the stock trading at "trough valuations."

The analyst sees websites and domains as the last things a business would cut in the current climate, and thinks the forced shutdowns could accelerate trends of creating an online presence.

Wedbush drops GDDY's target from $80 to $73.

GoDaddy has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.