BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) is withdrawing its FY2020 outlook issued on February 27, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company expects to provide an update on business conditions and capital allocation during its Q1 earnings call scheduled in early May.

The company postponed future growth-related capital projects and share repurchases until further notice and has taken steps to reduce operating expenses, including voluntary cash salary and retainer reductions by senior management and the Board of Directors, and reductions in associate staffing levels.

The company recently borrowed $144M under its revolving credit facility.

It has significantly reduced operations in the State of Washington, which represented ~5% of 2019 net sales.