While GE is not headed for a near-term liquidity squeeze, the company could "face a challenged outlook (for many years) to tap sufficient funds to properly invest in its operations" and pay down debt, according to Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch.

An equity capital raise "is now back on the table" given an expected "steep" decline in its aerospace business. This headwind is "coupled with what now appears to be a long-term challenged oil market," which "heavily closes off what had been considered a significant source of incremental liquidity."

Inch has a Hold rating on the stock, with an $11 PT.

GE +4.3% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word