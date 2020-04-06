As expected, the European Commission has approved Esperion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ESPR) Nustendi (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) for adults with primary hypercholesterolemia (heterozygous familial and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidemia as an adjunct to diet:

In combination with statin therapy in patients LDL-C goals with the maximum tolerated dose of a statin in addition to ezetimibe.

Alone in patients who are either statin-intolerant or for whom a statin is contraindicated, and are unable to reach LDL-C goals with ezetimibe alone.

In patients already being treated with the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe as separate tablets with or without statin.

In January, the advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval.