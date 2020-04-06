Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) say they have mutually agreed to terminate their merger deal, citing the increasing impact of the coronavirus on the aerospace and industrial sectors.

"The pandemic has resulted in a need for each company to focus on its respective businesses and has impacted the companies' ability to realize the benefits of the merger during these unprecedented times," the companies say.

Also, Woodward withdraws its 2020 guidance, implements cost actions and cuts its quarterly dividend to $0.08125/share from $0.28 previously.