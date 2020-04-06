The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has issued an award of $14.54M to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to test chemokine modulation incorporating AIM ImmunoTech's (NYSEMKT:AIM) Ampligen as an immuno-modulator as part of a strategy to turn ‘cold' tumors into ‘hot' tumors.

The grant will fund 5 clinical trials in patients with 3 cancer types: colorectal, ovarian or melanoma tumors.

All five studies are expected to open by year-end 2021.

Chemokine modulation is designed to enhance the effectiveness of common immunotherapies and lead to new combination therapies for people battling cancer.