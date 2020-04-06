Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced that its operations and products have been deemed essential across the United States and other global locations.

The company currently has more than $850M of available liquidity, inclusive of over $200M in cash.

During Q1, the company borrowed $400M and its only near-term debt maturity is the remaining $150M from its term loan due in March 2021.

The company is focused on reducing or postponing non-critical expenses.

The company will provide a further update during its Q1 earnings call on April 29, 2020.