Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shoots higher in early trading after posting FQ2 revenue ($227.1M vs. $221M) and adjusted EBITDA ($41.7M vs. $34M consensus) above expectations.

Quest brand retail takeaway in measured channels jumped 27.1% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company warns that the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain and will likely continue during the second half of our fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods pulls its full-year guidance.

Shares of SMPL are up 7.09% premarket to $20.10.

Previously: Simply Good Foods EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 6)