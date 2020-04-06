Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will collaborate with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to investigate RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease, a relatively rare inherited disorder caused by the abnormally low production of the alpha-1 antitrypsin protein in the liver.

DRNA will lead development and U.S. commercialization while ALNY retains an option to commercialize ex-U.S. DRNA assumes responsibility for its DCR-A1AT as well as ALNY's ALN-AAT02 and may advance one or both candidates for the indication.

If ALNY opts in, each party will pay tiered royalties to the other on net sales. If ALNY opts out, DRNA will retain global rights to commercialize the selected candidate(s) and will pay ALNY milestones and royalties.

The companies have also cross-licensed ALNY's lumasiran and DRNA's nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria, a rare inherited disorder characterized by kidney and bladder stones. In the terms of this agreement, ALNY will pay DRNA mid-to-high single-digit royalties on nedosiran sales while DRNA will pay ALNY low-single-digit royalties on lumasiran sales.