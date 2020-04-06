NorthWestern Energy (NYSE:NWE) says it entered into a $100M 364-day term loan to preserve its financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The company says it remains on track for its $400M capital plan with little disruption at this time, with no significant supply chain issues so far.

NorthWestern also expects to issue at least $150M of long-term debt during 2020 to fund its capital investment program and increase revolver availability, and it may delay an anticipated equity issuance into 2021.