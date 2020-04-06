SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) announces a business update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and preliminary Q1 results.

The company is withdrawing its previous FY 2020 guidance, including the growth of its U.S. spinal implants portfolio.

SeaSpine expects to delay and/or reduce some of the spending associated with product development and launch initiatives. New hires have also been put on hold.

Total revenue for Q1 is expected in the range of $35.8M to $36.2M.

U.S. revenue in the range of $31.6M to $31.9M.

International revenue in the range of ~$4.2M to $4.3M.

An updated outlook in conjunction with full Q1 results will be provided in early May.