Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) jumps 34% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to research and develop treatments for COVID-19.

The partnership will leverage Vir's proprietary monoclonal antibody platform with GSK's know-how in functional genomics while combining their respective competencies in CRISPR screening and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify anti-coronavirus compounds that target cellular host genes. They will also apply their combined expertise to research coronavirus vaccines, including SARS-CoV-2.

In addition to gaining access to Vir's technology, GSK will invest $250M in Vir via the purchase of its common stock at $37.73 per share, a 30% premium to Friday's close of $29.00.