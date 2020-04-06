Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) adds $100M to its existing $250M senior revolving line of credit.

Successfully amending bank credit facility to obtain waivers on all financial covenants through March 31, 2021 providing additional operational and financial flexibility

Corporate level cost containment resulting in more than 25% savings in SG&A expenses

Aims to reduce operating expenses over the immediate period through on-site expense cuts.

Submitting loan applications for each portfolio hotel for grants and low-cost unsecured financing from the paycheck protection program under the recently passed CARES Act

Source: Press Release