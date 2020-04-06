Jefferies lifts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Buy rating from Hold on confidence in the Model Y introduction and the automaker's overall EV edge over peers.

The firm assigns a price target of $650 to Tesla to rep around 30% upside potential.

Baird also issued favorable comments this morning on Tesla. "We do think TSLA could fare better than luxury peers, with new products/geographies driving growth, a potentially widening EV competitive advantage, and OTA updates keeping vehicles fresh," notes analyst Ben Kallo.

The general vibe from Wall Street over the last two weeks is that Tesla may have the ability to snap back quicker than Detroit automakers from the manufacturing shutdowns and economic downturn.