Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) craters 48% premarket on robust volume in reaction to the results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, MTI-105 and MTI-106, evaluating serlopitant in prurigo nodularis-associated pruritis (itchy skin).

Serlopitant failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in both studies as determined by four-point improvement responder analysis. In MTI-105, 26.5% of patients in the treatment arm achieved at least a four-point improvement from baseline in a scale called WI-NRS at week 10 versus 20.3% in the control arm (p=0.229). In MTI-16, the proportions were 25.9% and 19.0%, respectively (p=0.158).

The company has decided to terminate further development of serlopitant.