TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) says it is reducing production at manufacturing facilities in India, Mexico and Turkey following government mandated stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus.

The company is operating its other manufacturing plants at normal production levels, including its facilities in China.

TPI also updates full-year financial guidance, now expecting adjusted EBITDA to come in at the lower end of its previously announced $100M-$125M range.

J.P. Morgan upgrades the stock to Overweight from Neutral with a $22 price target on valuation, and notes the company's updated 2020 outlook is now in line with the firm's forecast.