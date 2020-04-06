Credit Suisse turns bearish on remote work stock

Credit Suisse cuts Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) from Neutral to Underperform, citing the "ultra-premium valuation."

Analyst Brad Zelnick: "We commend Zoom for being a superhero of the current health crisis, though our responsibility as equity analysts compels us to distinguish great companies from great stocks."

While Zelnick appreciates Zoom's tech and sees the pandemic continuing to increase video conferencing adoption, shares are trading at 40x CY20 consensus revenue.

Zelnick sees the valuation embedding "significantly greater conversion of free users than our upside model scenario."

Credit Suisse raises its Zoom price target from $95 to $105.

Zoom shares are down 11.4% pre-market to $113.75.

Previously: 'I really messed up' on security - Zoom CEO (Apr. 05 2020)