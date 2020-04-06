As a safety precaution amid the pandemic, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is metering the number of people allowed inside its stores.

Some of the measures being taken by the retail giant include admitting customers one by one at a single entrance to allow for a rate of five customers inside per 1K square feet of store space.

The level of store traffic will be about 20% of a store's usual capacity.

Customers waiting outside to get in will be asked to stand in line at a distance of six feet apart from each other. Once inside the store, customers will be directed to one-way lanes to create separation.