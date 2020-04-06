Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) draws down an additional $150M to boost its revolving credit facility

Freezing hiring, deferring corporate wage increases and taking other cost actions to protect existing jobs

Reduces executive and senior management cash compensation, cuts board compensation with the balance of fees to be paid in company stock.

Affirms 1Q20 guidance. Q1 net sales to be up between 6-10%, on a sales per day y-o-y basis.

Adj. EBITDA to be between $90 million and $100 million.

Withdraws Full Year 2020 Outlook

Source: Press Release