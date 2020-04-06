Investing in Boeing (NYSE:BA) has become a game of analyzing Steve Mnuchin, according to Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv, as government-provided liquidity requires equity at his "discretion."

Raviv still sees a $5B-$10B cash hole coming for the planemaker in the second half of 2020.

If it takes the form of equity, that would be 5%-15% dilutive vs. the current market cap, though with the stock 17% below the analyst's $150 PT, he believes this may already be priced in.