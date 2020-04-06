Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) expects Q1 sales to increase 5% to $785M.

Expects GAAP EPS to increase to $2.10 to $2.15, incl. certain restructuring and other pretax charges totaling $9.4M, but excluding pretax charge of ~$40M.

Record backlog of ~$1.8B.

Expects a substantial change in demand in Q2 in commercial businesses, especially serving North America and Europe-based customers.

Cuts FY20 outlook prior issued January 22, 2020.

The company has ~$230M of cash and cash equivalents and over $600M available under its credit facility maturing in 2024.

TDY +0.6% premarket to $290.28

Source: Press Release