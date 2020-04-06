Quantum Corporation (OTC:QMCO) expects revenues of ~$87M for Q4 vs. previously provided guidance range of $90M to $100M.

The acquisition of the ActiveScale object storage business finalized on March 17, 2020 are expected to be accretive to the operations for the quarter.

The Company and the term loan lenders agreed to amend the term loan agreement by reducing cash interest payment to 7.5% from 12% for the quarter, with the remaining portion being paid-in-kind, and a deferral of the loan amortization payment until next quarter resulting in an immediate cash savings of ~$2.3M.